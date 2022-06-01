Armenian deputy minister of infrastructure, French MP discuss opportunities of building Spandaryan water reservoir

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Vache Terteryan received the delegation led by Member of the National Assembly of France Florence Provendier, the ministry said.

Welcoming the guests, the deputy minister highlighted the importance of the meeting especially in the frames of the Armenia-France economic cooperation roadmap signed by the ministries of the two countries.

“The large Armenian-French decentralized cooperation conference scheduled in Lyon in the end of June will be a very good occasion to once again strengthen the horizontal relations between the sides and import new ideas”, the deputy minister said.

Florence Provendier thanked for the meeting and said that the Armenian community of France plays a big role in the development of the Armenian-French relations. The lawmaker said she is actively cooperating with French-Armenians.

The opportunities of building the Spandaryan water reservoir, the strategy directed to the sectoral development and the visions for the future were also discussed during the meeting.