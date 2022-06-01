Reports on Azerbaijani military units having advanced are disinformation – Armenia Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The reports being spread on the media and the social networks according to which the Azerbaijani units again advanced in the mountainous area located in front of the village of Nerkin Hand in Syunik province have nothing to do with the reality, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“As already presented in the clarification made by the Defense Ministry of Armenia this year on March 21, the deployment of Azerbaijani units in that section of the border has been recorded after November 9, 2020, in the post-war period.

Moreover, immediately after recording that deployment fact, the Armenian Armed Forces have taken necessary steps to take the Azerbaijani positions under control, as a result of which the movement of the Azerbaijani servicemen in that area is fully under control, and any advancement attempt will lead to response actions”, the statement says.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia once again urged to refrain from spreading information which has nothing to do with the reality and blows the reputation of the Army, as well as creates unfounded tensions within the public.