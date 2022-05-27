Iranian envoy says new gas swap agreement likely with Armenia soon

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri says a new cooperation in gas swap is likely to start between Armenia and Iran soon.

“There are technical and specialized issues that relevant experts are studying and discussing. It wouldn’t be right for us to say something until it’s not completed. Let’s wait for the technical, specialized results, but whatever the result will be is going to be beneficial for both countries,” the ambassador told reporters.

He said that one of the important topics discussed during the 17th Armenian-Iranian Inter-Governmental Session were the energy agreements, including gas swap.

Earlier in May, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural gas to Armenia.