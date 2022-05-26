Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 May 2022

U.S. welcomes first joint meeting of Armenia-Azerbaijan border commissions – Secretary Blinken

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the first joint meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral border commissions held on May 24.

“The United States welcomes the first joint meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral Border Commissions. The U.S. supports the EU-brokered conversations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and encourages continued positive momentum and bilateral dialogue in support of regional peace”, Secretary Blinken tweeted.








