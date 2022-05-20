Armenian PM, Lithuanian President highlight NK conflict settlement under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, who is in Armenia on an officiual visit, and the delegation led by him

In his welcoming remarks, the Prime Minister of Armenia said,

"Dear Mr. President,

Dear colleagues,

I welcome you in Armenia and your visit to our country. I recall my last visit to Lithuania with warmth, by which we started a very important dialogue that should continue. I think we should try to use this visit for the intensification of our bilateral relations. Receiving you on an official visit in our country is a very good sign, we can say that our bilateral visits and relations have gained a certain dynamics, which we should maintain.

Thank you for visiting us, for the readiness to support us and to promote the further development of our relations. I think we will discuss a wide range of issues and agenda related to our bilateral relations and the international, regional situation. I will be glad to hear your assessments and views on the current situation, our bilateral relations, international developments and, of course, also on our regional situation. Thank you, welcome.”

In turn, the President of Lithuania said,

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

First of all, I would like to thank you for the warm reception which I felt in all the structures, starting from the presidential residence, and now here in the government. I think there are two topics that are very important. One, as you mentioned, is the bilateral relations between our countries. You mentioned your visit, which I remember very well, last fall in Vilnius, and now my task is to revive our relations in the economic, cultural and educational spheres. This is why I did not come alone. Not only are my advisers with me, but my delegation also includes the Deputy Ministers of Transport and Agriculture.

It is very important to find niches in the market where we can really work, and I think, given the fact that Lithuania is moving to a higher value-added economy, there will be new areas of mutual interest, such as biotechnology, finance, information and communication technologies that are developing very fast in our country and make up a large percentage of the GDP.”

The interlocutors discussed the agenda of Armenia-Lithuania relations and development prospects. Nikol Pashinyan praised Lithuania's support for Armenia's democracy, in response to which Gitanas Nausėda reaffirmed Lithuania's readiness to continue supporting Armenia's democratic path and the government's reform agenda. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic, technological, educational and cultural spheres.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on regional situation and developments.

The Prime Minister presented the positions of the Republic of Armenia on the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the unblocking of communication channels. Nikol Pashinyan referred to the agreements reached during the meetings mediated by international partners, emphasizing that Armenia is guided by the peace agenda, but that process cannot be unilateral. In this context, the Prime Minister attached importance to the support of the international community and its targeted response to actions aimed at disrupting stability in the region.

Gitanas Nausėda noted that peace, stability and economic growth are of common interest to the countries of the region, Lithuania and the European Union, and that Lithuania will continue to contribute to the establishment of regional dialogue, stability and prosperity.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked for that readiness and praised the efforts of the EU, President of the European Council Charles Michel, which, together with the efforts of other international partners, contribute to the creation of an atmosphere of dialogue.

The sides stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Issues related to the preservation of the Armenian religious and cultural heritage in Artsakh and the involvement of UNESCO in that process were also touched upon.

The sides emphasized the role of democracy in serving security challenges, protecting human rights, the rule of law, the success in sectoral reforms, and ensuring economic growth. The President of Lithuania noted that his country has some experience and is ready to share with Armenia, to exchange information. Prime Minister Pashinyan welcomed the proposal, noting that Armenia attaches importance to the study of the experience of countries with successful development.