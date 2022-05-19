Negotiations should begin as a result of combining proposals made by Armenia and Azerbaijan – Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The position of the Armenian side is that the proposals made by Armenia and Azerbaijan over the normalization of the relations should be combined and the negotiations around a peace agenda should start as a result of, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said at a briefing today.

“Regarding the peace agenda, our approach, of course, is that the packages proposed by Armenia and Azerbaijan should be combined and then to start negotiations around a peace agenda. Of course, we have raised this issue in Brussels. What we have seen is that there is a perception by Azerbaijan that we must move forward. But recently, there have also been public statements over this”, he said.

He said the Armenian side hopes for coming to a common ground around the peace agenda at some moment. “Because the peace agenda could not be unilateral, the peace agenda must be bilateral. And that two packages of proposals should be included in this bilateral logic, which should be merged and then to move forward with that agenda”, he said, adding that they will continue the work.

“From the very beginning we understood that the peace process is a difficult process, and we will continue working on this direction. Our agenda remains the same, and we will try to move forward”, he said.