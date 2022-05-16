CSTO Secretary General expresses confidence that new countries will join the Organization

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be expanded with new members, partners and observers, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said. Summing up the results of the meeting of the leaders of the CSTO member states, Stanislav Zas noted that the prospects for the development of the Organization were generally discussed at the event.

"I am sure in one thing. All the attempts to drive a wedge between our countries, to cause some disruption, will not lead anywhere. Our organization will be preserved and strengthened," said Stanislav Zas.

The meeting of the leaders of the CSTO member states took place in Moscow, in which the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan took part.