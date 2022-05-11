Vice Speaker of Parliament presents Armenia’s technological ecosystem at Future Innovation Summit in Dubai

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan is participating in the Future Innovation Summit 2022 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, together with founder of the STARMUS festival, Professor Garik Israelyan and the representatives of the business community.

Hakob Arshakyan is attending the summit at the invitation of Sheikh Saqer Al Qasimi, member of the ruling family.

“I had a chance to present Armenia’s technological ecosystem, legislative field and privilege system in the field of space technologies”, the Vice Speaker said on social media.

He invited the summit participants to attend the STARMUS VI festival to be held in Yerevan this year on September 5-10.

Future Innovation Summit is the largest leading governmental conference and exhibition about innovations in healthcare, education, AI & tech, real estate, telecom, blockchain etc.