Ambassador Mkrtchyan, Deputy PM Pikrammenos reaffirm readiness to further deepen Armenia-Greece ties

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan met on May 4 with Deputy Prime Minister of Greece Panagiotis Pikrammenos, the Armenian Embassy reported.

During the meeting the readiness to further deepen the Armenia-Greece friendly relations was reaffirmed.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan expressed his deep gratitude to the government of Greece, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for keeping alive the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide and commemorating it on April 24.

The prospective steps on developing the bilateral commercial relations, including the upcoming plans to present Armenian products in different cities of Greece were discussed.

The Armenian Ambassador presented the latest regional developments in the context of tendencies threatening global security.