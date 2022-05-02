Turkish FM insults Armenian Genocide demonstrators in Uruguay as “indecent”, defends “appropriate” Grey Wolves salute

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tried to justify his infamous Grey Wolves salute in Uruguay by blaming the peaceful demonstrators who had gathered to demand recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

During a visit to Uruguay, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu mocked demonstrators outside the Turkish diplomatic representation who gathered to demand recognition of the Armenian Genocide on the eve of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Cavusoglu flashed the ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves salute at the Armenian community. His move was widely condemned and criticized, including by the President and Foreign Minister of Uruguay.

But now, in a baffling move Cavusoglu is blaming the demonstrators for his actions. In an interview to Sabah newspaper Cavusoglu accused the demonstrators in being “indecent”.

Cavusoglu claimed that they’d been told that there wouldn’t be any demonstrators during the opening of the Turkish diplomatic representation in Montevideo, where the incident took place. However, the demonstrators did gather. Cavusoglu defended his actions as “appropriate”, and once again denied the historical truth that the Armenian Genocide happened, falsely saying that “accusing them in [the Armenian Genocide] is senseless”.