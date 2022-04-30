Important to strengthen Armenia-Georgia friendly ties in rapidly changing geopolitical environment – FM Darchiashvili

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Armenia and Georgia have a great potential of political and economic development, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili said during a joint press conference with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

“We stated that a great potential of political and economic cooperation exists between the two countries. Trade, transport, energy, tourism, culture, education: these are the sectors which play important role in our bilateral relations”, the Georgian FM said, presenting the results of his meeting held with the Armenian FM during his official visit in Yerevan.

Talking about the history of the bilateral relations, the Georgian FM reminded that this year Armenia and Georgia celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. However, he noted that the historical and friendly ties of the two countries have a history of centuries.

“I am confident that the existing cooperation between Georgia and Armenia will continue in the same way. In a rapidly changing geopolitical environment it’s important to strengthen the friendly relations between our countries in order to be able to jointly overcome the new challenges and use the opportunities”, he said.

Ilia Darchiashvili said that they have also discussed in detail the ongoing developments and challenges in the region and the efforts of the two countries directed to these challenges.

“Georgia has always supported the peaceful cooperation and co-existence in South Caucasus. We highly appreciate Armenia’s unconditional support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, which speaks about the partnering relations between the two countries”, he said.

In his turn Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that there is a political dialogue between Armenia and Georgia, and the mutual partnership both in bilateral and multilateral platforms is at a high level.

At their meeting the two ministers specifically touched upon the transit potential of the South Caucasian region. The Georgian FM said it is of “critical” significance not only for Georgia, but also for Armenia.

“It was stated that the sides will support new transit projects, taking into account the strategic goals and issues of the two countries. In terms of economic cooperation we attach importance to the complete use of the existing potential. I am happy that the sessions of the bilateral economic commission are being held on a regular basis. We have expressed readiness for further effective collaboration. I am deeply convinced that our future relations will continue in accordance with the best traditions”, the Georgian FM added.

He thanked his Armenian counterpart for the welcome and also expressed readiness to host Mirzoyan in Tbilisi at a convenient time.