Priority issues of Artsakh’s foreign policy agenda remained unchanged: FM meets heads of parliamentary factions

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. On April 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with heads of parliamentary factions in the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

A wide range of issues related to the recent regional developments, the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and the foreign policy of Artsakh were discussed.

David Babayan stressed that the priority issues of the foreign policy agenda of Artsakh remained unchanged; the international recognition of the independence of Artsakh, comprehensive settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict with the full-fledged participation of official Stepanakert, as well as the expansion and consolidation of bilateral relations and preservation of the status of Artsakh as a geopolitical actor.

The Minister noted the importance of maintaining the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity and the perception of Artsakh as a supreme value by the Armenian people in the context of providing effective solutions to the aforementioned issues.

Minister Babayan also highly appreciated the role of parliamentary diplomacy as an effective means of achieving foreign policy goals.