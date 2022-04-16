Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have entirely pulled back to their initial positions near the Seysulan settlement of Artsakh’s Martakert region, the Artsakh authorities said.

The operative-tactical situation in other parts of the line of contact is calm, the authorities said in a statement published through the official Artsakh InfoCenter.

On April 15 the Azerbaijani military breached the line of contact in a neutral zone near Seysulan in an attempt to improve positions by advancing troops.

Later on the same day the Azerbaijani troops agreed to pull back as a result of negotiations launched by the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.