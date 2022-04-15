Fly Arna celebrates graduation of first cabin crew cadet

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. (Press Release, ANIF) Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) is glad to inform that Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline, a joint venture company between ANIF and Air Arabia Group, today announced the graduation of its first batch as cabin crew in their brand new uniform, who successfully completed their technical and customer service training.

This graduation follows the wide recruitment campaign that took place last January in Armenia to support the launch of the airline operations. The graduated cadet consisted of 20 cabin crew members who graduated after completing their extensive initial and practical course and training.

As batch 01 is ready to embark, two more cabin crew batches are currently under training. This follows the readiness of the Fly Arna’s first aircraft that completed its paint job earlier this week.

Fly Arna is currently in the process of applying for its Airline Operation Certificate (AOC) and more details on the launch date and destinations will be shared in due course.