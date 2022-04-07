New York Times Square. Nasdaq congratulates Orion supporting Armenian startups for $27 million in investment

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. One of the world's largest stock exchanges, Nasdaq, has congratulated BAJ Accelerator and Orion Worldwide Innovations for attracting $27 million in investments in 2021. As previously reported, the investments were made in Armenian startups operating in the fields of Security, SaaS, Robotics, FinTech, and AI. Orion is a New York-based company that opened an office in Armenia two years ago. Startups in the accelerator portfolio are on pace to attract another $20 million in 2022.

The showcase congratulating both BAJ Accelerator and Orion Worldwide Innovations were published on the large Nasdaq screen in Times Square, New York (photo attached) with the following text: “NASDAQ congratulates BAJ Accelerator & Orion Worldwide Innovations for their program companies raising $27M in 2021.”

“We are very honored to be recognized by Nasdaq. Armenian talent invent many innovative products, and we are glad that through Orion the successes of the Armenian startups are becoming more visible to the world. For the first time this upcoming summer, we will organize the “Orion Summit 2022,” which will be an opportunity to highlight achievements together with rising unicorns that are part of our portfolio, and the Armenian startup ecosystem overall,” said Diana Arzumanyan, CEO & Co-Founder of Orion Armenia.

About Orion

Orion Worldwide Innovations (“Orion”), is a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub and offers a full-service package to make companies investable and enter the US market, enhance their customer acquisition strategies, stay competitive, and protect their innovation. Orion is a U.S.-based company that was formed in 2017, with offices in New York City, U.S., and Yerevan, Armenia. Orion partners with companies and investor networks worldwide.

About “BAJ Accelerator”

BAJ Accelerator is a growth stage accelerator and is for startups at the Seed to Series A+ levels. BAJ Accelerator is the first one in the world “accelerating the acceleration of technology” by offering high-touch relationships for funding and growth, business and legal, investment and academia. Topics span an impressive range including technology, legal, finance, sales, marketing, leadership, storytelling and exponential thinking.BAJ Accelerator brings fast-paced Firing Range drive with the unique vision of “Less Talk, More Deals” slogan.