Azerbaijan grossly violates provisions of 2020 November 9 trilateral statement, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Despite the high-level negotiations, the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh managed at this stage to stop only the advancement of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the section of the village of Parukh in Askeran region and the Azerbaijani shots fired from various caliber weapons, the Artsakh Information Center said in a statement.

“At the same time, however, we note that the Russian peacekeeping forces didn’t manage to solve the main issue within their mission as the Azerbaijani troops, who infiltrated into Parukh village and adjacent territories in Askeran region on March 24, are still there.

The authorities of Artsakh, however, hope that with the decisive efforts of the Russian side, the Azerbaijani troops will return back to their initial positions, and the peaceful population of Artsakh to their homes, otherwise the security guarantees given to the peaceful population living in Artsakh are seriously questioned”, the statement says.

The Center reminded that the Armenian side had wounded and 2 losses as Azerbaijan applied Bayraktar drones on March 25. “Therefore, Azerbaijan is grossly violating the provisions of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement in the form of both incursion and violations of the ceasefire regime”, the Center said.