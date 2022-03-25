URGENT: Two Artsakh soldiers killed as Azerbaijan deploys Bayraktar TB-2 drones in renewed attacks

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani armed forces are deploying Bayraktar TB-2 drones in renewed attacks against Artsakh, the Defense Army of Artsakh said in a statement.

“Starting midday March 25, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued gross violations of the ceasefire and in addition to small arms are also using combat drones, including Bayraktar TB-2s,” the Defense Army said.

Two servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army were killed in the Azerbaijani attack. The number of wounded is being clarified.

“As of 14:00 the operative-tactical situation in the eastern borderline of Artsakh remains critically tense,” the Artsakh military added.