Armenian FM receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the ministry said in a news release.

During the meeting FM Mirzoyan touched upon the March 24 Azerbaijani infiltration into the village of Parukh, which is in the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh, the Azerbaijani actions on deliberately obstructing the normal operation of vital infrastructures and other steps directed to ethnic cleansing. The necessity of the return of Azerbaijani units back to their initial positions was emphasized.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented also the position of the Armenian side on the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan around a peace agreement, highlighting the mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in this context.