Artsakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijani shooting  

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. On March 24, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces, in gross violation of the requirements of the 2020 November 10 trilateral statement, infiltrated into the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeeping troops in the Republic of Artsakh, by taking under their control the village of Parukh in Askeran region and the adjacent positions, then attempted to ensure advancement in the eastern border of the Republic of Artsakh, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.

“The negotiations by the Russian peacekeeping troops and the relevant authorities of Artsakh, which lasted for hours, didn’t give significant results, and the Azerbaijani forces didn’t return to their initial positions. Moreover, in the night of March 25, the Azerbaijani units opened fire at the Defense Army’s units, using both various caliber firearms and an attacking drone.

As a result of the skirmish, at least 5 servicemen were killed from the adversary side. The Armenian side has one wounded. As of 09:00, the situation is relatively stable. We expect that the Russian peacekeepers will take measures to return the Azerbaijani units to their initial positions”, the statement says.