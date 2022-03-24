Armenian exports to Russia drop 30%

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Exports from Armenia to Russia dropped 30%, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said when asked on the economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said the figure is concerning.

At the same time, Kerobyan said there is growth of exports in other directions.

“We are now working with exporters so that they re-sign their contracts in conditions of new prices, which will result, we think, in increase of exports volumes because the deficit which appeared in the Russian market after many Western companies shut down allows us to assume that we can increase the share of our market in the Russian market,” he said.