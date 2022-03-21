Rights of Armenians of Artsakh, status of Nagorno Karabakh are principle matters for us – FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. All rights of the Armenians of Artsakh and the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh are principled and key matters for Armenia, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told lawmakers during the parliamentary foreign affairs committee session on the government’s 2021 report of its 2021-2026 action plan.

Opposition Hayastan faction MP Armen Rustamyan asked if the FM can clearly announce that Armenia entered negotiations to rule out Artsakh’s status within Azerbaijan, to rule out an enclave status of Artsakh and to restore Armenia’s commitment to be the guarantor of the right to self determination of the people of Artsakh.

FM Mirzoyan answered by saying that the ruling Civil Contract party issued its views on these questions, and these views are anchored on the goals of building peace in the region and ensuring stable development.

According to the FM, the campaign programs of Civil Contract received sufficient public support in order for Civil Contract to form the government and implement their programs.

“The outline of our government is to build peace in the region. Certainly a most important part of this is the re-launch of peace talks around Nagorno Karabakh, the negotiation and subsequent signing of a comprehensive peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The matters of the rights of Armenians of Artsakh and the status of Nagorno Karabakh are principled and key issues for us,” Mirzoyan said.

Speaking on a different question regarding the connections, demarcation and delimitation, Mirzoyan said there is a common understanding that in case of unblocking the roads will be under the sovereignty and legislation of the countries through the territory of which they pass.

As a result of the November 26, 2021 meeting between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani leaders in Sochi, as well as the December 15 Brussels meeting between the Armenian, Azerbaijani and European Council leaders an agreement was reached to restore the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordbubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway, Mirzoyan said. “And now works are underway to stipulate these agreements de jure,” he added.

“I wouldn’t be mistaken to say that now there is a common perception that all roads, railways that will be unblocked, all transport infrastructures must function under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries through which they pass,” Mirzoyan said.