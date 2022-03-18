Presentation of Greek historian’s book about Armenian Genocide held in Athens

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The presentation of the book titled “Nation and National Minorities: Study of Armenian Genocide” by Greek historian Alexandros Pigadas was held in Athens.

The presentation was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan, the Embassy said.

In his remarks the Ambassador welcomed the work of the historian and highlighted its importance. He particularly outlined the fact in the book on to what extent the Armenian Genocide affected the formation of the Greek-Armenian community.

The book touches upon the painful pages of the history of the Armenian people, the events and circumstances before the Genocide, the formation process of the Armenian Diaspora, as well as the efforts aimed at the international recognition and condemnation of the crime of genocide.