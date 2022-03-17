The Council of Europe suspends all ties with Belarus

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has decided to suspend relations with Belarus due to the situation in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports the Permanent Representation of Iceland to the Council of Europe informed.

"The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has today decided to suspend all relations with Belarus due to the country’s active participation in the Russian aggression against Ukraine," says the statement of the Permanent Representation of Iceland to the Council of Europe.

At the same time, the Committee decided to maintain and strengthen relations with the Belarusian civil society and the opposition outside the country.

Later, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced that the decision of the Council of Europe suspends constructive cooperation with the Republic of Belarus in a number of areas, including the issue of the death penalty.