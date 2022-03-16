Armenia-Iran economic ties unaffected by Azeri customs duties levied on freight trucks – SRC

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The fact that the Azerbaijani authorities are charging customs duties from Iranian freight trucks in the Goris-Kapan road section does not affect the economic relations between Armenia and Iran, and the flow of Iranian freight trucks is arriving to Armenia via the newly built road, the State Revenue Committee Chairman Rustam Badasyan told reporters when asked on the matter.

“A large flow goes via the newly built road of Tatev,” he said.

Asked about the difficulties that have emerged on the mentioned road, Badasyan said weather-related difficulties could cause problems for one or two days, just like on any other road.

“This doesn’t impact our relations with Iran, given the fact that the volume that was entering Armenia is anyhow entering Armenia in the same volume,” Badasyan said.

Badasyan mentioned that new roads are being built.