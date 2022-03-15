Armenia PM, EU Special Representative highlight need of comprehensive settlement of NK conflict under MG Co-Chairmanship

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the PM’s Office said.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin.

At the meeting PM Pashinyan praised the dynamic development of the Armenia-EU partnership and highlighted the efforts aimed at strengthening those mutual relations. Touching upon the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia, the PM said the government is consistently moving on the implementation of Armenia’s democratic agenda and would like to thank the EU for supporting this process.

The EU Special Representative said the European Union attaches importance to the partnership with Armenia and reaffirmed the readiness to support the country’s democratic reforms.

The sides also touched upon the ongoing processes in the South Caucasus, the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the increase of tension. In the context of strengthening peace and stability in the region, Nikol Pashinyan and Toivo Klaar exchanged ideas about the border demarcation and delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the unblocking of communication routes and the Armenia-Turkey dialogue course.

PM Pashinyan highly appreciated the efforts of the President of the European Council Charles Michel aimed at strengthening regional stability. He also highlighted the meetings held at the mediation of the European Council President and the President of France in Brussels and the President of Russia in Sochi, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached during those meetings.

Both sides emphasized the necessity of the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The sides agreed to continue the active contacts.