Mirzoyan, Çavuşoğlu speak about the results of the meeting

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Armenian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke about the results of the meeting after their meeting in Antalya, ARMENPRESS reports, "Anadolu" agency reports that Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu described the meeting as "very constructive and effective." "Steps aimed at full normalization of relations were discussed," he said.

According to Turkish media, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan will make efforts to normalize relations with Ankara. Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia's determination "to make efforts to establish peace and stability in the South Caucasus."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan is in Antalya on March 10-12, where he is participating in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Within the framework of the forum, Mirzoyan has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Austrian n Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.