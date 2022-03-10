UPDATED: Artsakh shelled by Azeri forces all night in latest ceasefire breach

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The March 9 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani forces continued overnight March 10, the Artsakh Defense Army said.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces used various caliber firearms, as well as mortars in the ceasefire breach during March 9 and then during the entire night.

The Defense Army of Artsakh said in a statement that around 14:00-14:30 on March 9, two 60mm mortar shells were fired in the direction of the area adjacent to the Khnushinak village of Martuni region in Artsakh, and then from 15:50 until 05:40 of March 10 the Azerbaijani forces again used 60mm mortars for 15 times in the eastern direction, firing a total of 23 shells at the area adjacent to Khramort village.

The Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh was notified on the gross ceasefire violations committed by Azerbaijan.

The Artsakh Ministry of Interior reported that a farmer was wounded from the mortar fire.

Update shows information from Ministry of Interior