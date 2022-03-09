‘That steps aim at discrediting also Russian role’ – Armenian MP on Azerbaijani provocations

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the opposition “I Have the Honor” faction Tigran Abrahamyan says the Azerbaijani and Turkish propaganda has started an anti-Russian campaign. The lawmaker views the provocations of the Azerbaijani side against Artsakh and Armenia in the context of the position of Azerbaijan and Turkey over the current situation around Ukraine.

Commenting on the current problem of gas supply in Artsakh, the lawmaker told reporters in the Parliament: “Given that especially in the past ten days Azerbaijan is resorting to different provocations in various directions of the line of contact, both of Artsakh and Armenia, it’s highly likely that the explosion of the pipeline supplying gas from Armenia to Artsakh has taken place at the initiative of Azerbaijan”.

He said that given the fact that Azerbaijan is still not allowing to carry out the repair works of the pipeline, there is no final conclusion over this topic. The lawmaker also didn’t rule out that the Azerbaijani side may conduct a terrorist action in that damaged section of the pipeline as it is close to their military position.

“It’s necessary to take into account that in the past week there has been an aggression by the Azerbaijani side in the Yeraskh section of the border as a result of which the Armenian side had a loss and a wounded. Azerbaijan is making different provocations in the territory of Khramort village in Askeran region and Norshen and Taghavard villages in Martuni region. These provocations start with the shots fired from weapons, the use of mortars, as well as with the implementation of a psychological attack that is reflected through speakers spreading mughams and warning statements”, he said, adding that Azerbaijan is clearly carrying out a systematic attack in the direction of Artsakh.

The MP also said that the Azerbaijani propaganda has also started a campaign against the commander of the Russian mission, which, according to him, is connected with the current situation around Ukraine and its direct and indirect effect. “And the steps happening today aim at discrediting also the Russian role in Artsakh and the South Caucasus in general, which means that the deeper the crisis over Ukraine, the more noticeable these attacks on Russia at different levels will be”, Tigran Abrahamyan said.

The lawmaker doesn’t think that the proposals of Armenia over the withdrawal of troops in mirrored fashion could solve any problem at this moment. He says the Azerbaijani actions are taking place absolutely in another logic, and he considers this as a certain signal to Armenia and Artsakh that new escalations of different nature may take place in the future.

Commenting on the statements of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev about peace, the MP said: “The word peace itself sounds very nice, it is used during different conflicts. But it doesn’t mean that those who talk about peace or make statements about it are really thinking of peace. It should be based on the international law, its principles or approaches of justice. The meaning of the peace mentioned by Azerbaijan is shortly the following: “I have demands, meet these demands and you will have peace”. But I would like to state that even if these demands are met, even if the Azerbaijani ambitions are met, there will not be peace in this region”.

He emphasized that the task of the Armenian side is to understand how it is going to act in case of different developments.