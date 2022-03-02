Armenian FMA doesn’t have a decision concerning participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum

YEREVAN, 2 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. There is no decision concerning the participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, ARMENPRESS reports, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan said at the National Assembly during the Q&A session answering to the question of MP Sargis Khandanyan of “Civil Contract” faction about the position the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.



“I hope that you will agree that in the world, let me say, events develop very rapidly and change every day, every second. And when the deadlines approach, we will make a decision'', said Mirzoyan.



Earlier Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu informed that Armenia also is invited to the diplomatic forum of March 11-13 to be held in Antalya. Ministers of Foreign Affairs participate in the forum. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced at the press conference that Armenia will very likely accept the invitation of participation in the Antalya diplomatic forum , but everything depends on the situation at that moment.