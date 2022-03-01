Parliament to start confirmation hearing of Vahagn Khachaturyan as President of Armenia on March 2

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Parliament session began with 29 items on the agenda.

Lawmakers will debate the bill on amending the law on Protection of Economic Competition, the law on State Regulations for Ensuring Technical Security, the law on Ensuring the Activities of Officials, Service and Social Guarantees and several other legislative initiatives.

The election of the new chairman of the Audit Chamber is also scheduled for March 1.

Then, on March 2, parliament will hold the confirmation hearing and vote of Vahagn Khachaturyan as President of Armenia.