Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

The Armenian MFA denies the information about the alleged participation of a serviceman of the Armenian army in Ukraine

The Armenian MFA denies the information about the alleged participation of a serviceman of the Armenian army in Ukraine

YEREVAN, 26 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia denies the information spread on social networks about the alleged participation of a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan wrote on his Twitter page.

"The information about the alleged participation of a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces in Ukraine is completely misinformation," Hunanyan wrote.

The Telegram channels reported that an Armenian soldier was allegedly taking part in operations against Ukraine in Kharkov.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]