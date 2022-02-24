Several high-ranking Armenian military officials fired

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. At the advice of the Prime Minister, the Acting President Alen Simonyan signed a decree on dismissing several high-ranking military officials, the presidency reported.

The dismissed officials are: Chief of the Rocket and Artillery Forces of the Armenian Armed Forces Armen Harutyunyan, Chief of the Department of Morale Support of the Armenian Armed Forces Artur Poghosyan, Deputy Chief of General Staff/Head of the General Department of Readiness of the Armenian Armed Forces Andranik Makaryan, Head of the Engineering Troops of the Armenian Armed Forces Armen Arushanyan.