Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The issue of recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic is not on the agenda of Armenia, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in response to a query from ARMENPRESS.

ARMENPRESS: What is Armenia’s position on the ongoing developments in the Russian-Ukrainian relations?

Hunanyan: Naturally we want the existing problems between the two friendly states to be resolved through diplomatic dialogue and negotiations based on norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter. And we hope that necessary steps will be taken to reduce tension and resolve the situation peacefully.

ARMENPRESS: Do you find the recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic by Armenia probable?

Hunanyan: There is no such issue on the agenda.