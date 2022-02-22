Artsakh’s State Minister attends opening of first social-psychological support center in Martuni
12:45, 22 February, 2022
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan is taking part in the opening ceremony of the first social-psychological support center in the town of Martuni.
The center will provide social and psychological services to the socially vulnerable groups, Beglaryan said on social media.
He informed that the program has been implemented by the efforts of the government and different organizations.
