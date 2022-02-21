Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan placed on Azerbaijani wanted list

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani authorities have placed former Armenian presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan on wanted list, the Azerbaijani media reported citing the Azerbaijani military prosecution.

Emil Taghiyev, the Head of the Special Investigations Division of the Azerbaijani Military Prosecution, claimed in the allegations that Kocharyan and Sargsyan “organized rallies with the purpose of inciting ethnic hostility and hate between Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples since February 1988.”