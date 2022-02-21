Pfizer shot against COVID-19 available in Armenia vaccination sites

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is available in primary healthcare facilities (polyclinics) and mobile vaccination sites in Armenia, the Healthcare Ministry reported.

Persons aged 12 and above can get vaccinated with Pfizer. Parental consent is required for persons aged 12 to 18.

Pfizer can also be used as a booster shot for persons 18 and above, at least 3 months after full vaccination.