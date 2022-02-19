Donetsk People's Republic declares general mobilization
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Donetsk People's Republic Head of State Denis Pushilin announced general mobilization, TASS reports.
More than 6600 residents, including 2436 children have been evacuated from the Donetsk People’s Republic.
- 10:41 FM Mirzoyan, German Minister of State Lindner discuss repatriation of Armenian POWs
- 10:18 Donetsk People's Republic declares general mobilization
- 10:15 Putin signs order drafting reservists
- 02.18-21:38 PM Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan visit "The Secret of the Earth. Artashat at the Crossroads of Cultures” exhibition
- 02.18-20:26 A powerful explosion rocks the government building in Donetsk
- 02.18-20:09 Positive dynamics of joint projects - the beginning of new projects – Yerevan Mayor receives EU Ambassador
- 02.18-19:12 Ukraine didn’t start military operations in Donbass and has no such plans - Kuleba
- 02.18-18:38 The sitting of CSTO PA Standing Commission on Political Affairs and International Cooperation will be held in Yerevan
- 02.18-18:24 Vladimir Putin calls on Kyiv to sit at negotiating table with Donbas representatives
- 02.18-17:52 Armenia sets a world record – performing the longest balloon flight
- 02.18-17:48 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-02-22
- 02.18-17:47 Asian Stocks down - 18-02-22
- 02.18-15:57 Armenian Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Russian deputy FM
- 02.18-15:19 Armenian FM to participate in Munich Security Conference 2022
- 02.18-15:12 Investment Committee established at PM’s decision
- 02.18-14:54 Hovhannes Tumanyan’s private library to be digitized
- 02.18-13:20 Parliament of Artsakh calls on OSCE MG Co-Chairs to immediately re-launch negotiations process
- 02.18-13:18 Wizz Air to start flying from Larnaca and Rome to Yerevan
- 02.18-12:15 Parliament of Artsakh adopts bill on “Occupied Territories”
- 02.18-11:21 Armenian-American composer Tatev Amiryan’s works to be performed at Carnegie Hall
- 02.18-11:09 Over 1400 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
- 02.18-10:50 Civil Center providing 110 services opens in Armenia’s Vanadzor
- 02.18-10:20 Composer Levon Chaushian passed away
- 02.18-10:12 Armenia, Artsakh Ombudsmen issue statement over persecution announced by Azeri authorities against President Harutyunyan
- 02.18-10:10 Smoking ban to take effect March 15
15:10, 02.15.2022
2516 views As Armenian monuments in Artsakh face Azeri encroachments, UNESCO rejects “political instrumentalization” of history
09:41, 02.16.2022
1986 views Turkish, Azerbaijani nationals among asylum seekers in Armenia
16:10, 02.12.2022
1875 views ‘It’s a cultural genocide’ – Artsakh FM on Azerbaijan’s policy
17:51, 02.12.2022
1861 views Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression directed against entire civilized world – Artsakh FM
09:05, 02.14.2022
1831 views Relations with Armenia have firm grounds: Argentine Foreign Minister’s exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS