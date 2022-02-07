Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

“Another sign of positive developments” - Charles Michel on return of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The EU supports stability and prosperity in the region, the President of the European Council Charles Michel tweeted after Azerbaijan released 8 Armenian POWs.

“The release by Azerbaijan and reparation [sic] to Armenia of 8 Armenian detainees is another sign of positive developments following the meeting with Emmanuel Macron, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan. The EU supports stability and prosperity in the region,” he said.

 








