4 of 8 repatriated POWs are from Shirak, says Governor

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. 4 of the 8 Armenian prisoners of war who returned home are from Shirak province, the Governor of Shirak Nazeli Baghdasaryan said in a statement.

They will undergo medical examination shortly, she added.

“Four of the repatriated POWs are from Shirak Province: Tarzyan Sargis, Galoyan Gurgen, Kyureghyan Grigor, Maloyan Vagharshak,” Baghdasaryan said. She said she will soon contact their families.

The Governor thanked the President of France Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Council Charles Michel, as well as Armenian governmental agencies and international partners for the support in repatriating the POWs.