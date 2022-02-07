Best Armenian wines to be presented in Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy minister of economy Arman Khojoyan and head of the Industry Development department at the ministry Armen Yeganyan departed for Moscow, Russia, to get acquainted with the activity of the Armenian pavilion presented at the Prodexpo international exhibition for food and beverages, the ministry said.

The Armenian officials are expected to meet with the representatives of the Russian ministry of industry and trade, agricultural-industrial bloc of the Eurasian Economic Union, X5 Group, etc.

They will also attend the Armenian Wine Days event.

Wines of 15 Armenian companies will be presented at the exhibition at the initiative of Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia.