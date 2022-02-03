Production of Turkish Bayraktar UAVs will be expanded in Ukraine

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine and Turkey have signed an agreement to expand production of Turkish Bayraktar UAVs in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"An agreement was signed today, which will significantly expand the production of "Bayraktar” UAVs in Ukraine. These are new technologies, these are new jobs, an increase in Ukraine's defense capabilities," Zelensky said after talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.