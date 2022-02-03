Armenian, Austrian Foreign Ministers sign joint declaration

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg signed a Joint Declaration during the official opening ceremony of the Office of the Austrian Development Agency in Yerevan, the Armenian foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on social media.

The Declaration relates to the framework strategy of the 2022-2024 Austrian development cooperation with the EU’s Eastern Partnership countries.