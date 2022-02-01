Armenia attaches great importance to intensification of friendly relations with China – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and the Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, Pashinyan’s Office said.

The congratulatory message addressed to the President of China reads as follows:

“Your Excellency,

I convey warm congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, Spring Festival. Spring Festival is a holiday that has historical roots and at the same time is the most popular family holiday in China. May it bring health, new achievements and joy to all families.

Armenia attaches great importance to the continuous strengthening and deepening of traditional friendly relations with China for the benefit of our peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for good health and success.”

The message addressed to the Prime Minister of China states:

“Your Excellency,

I wholeheartedly congratulate and convey best wishes to you and the Government of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, Spring Festival. May it bring further development, prosperity and happiness to the friendly people of China.

Armenia attaches great importance to the consistent strengthening and deepening of multifaceted cooperation with China based on traditional friendship, mutual trust and mutual benefit․

I wish you good health and success, and peace and new achievements to friendly China.”