Syria’s Assad highlights need of establishing objective dialogues between Arab countries

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Arab countries must hold objective dialogues based on the interests of their peoples, President of Syria Bashar al-Assad said at the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Oman, SANA reports.

President al-Assad considered that what they need, as Arabs, is to lay the foundations for the methodology of political relations and to hold objective dialogues based on the interests of the people, adding that dealing with changes in reality and Arab society requires changing the political approach and thinking, based on “our interests and our position on the international arena.”

Issues relating to the bilateral cooperation were also discussed during the meeting.