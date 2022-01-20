Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 January

Speaker Simonyan meets President of International Republican Institute and Regional Program Director for Eurasia in US

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan met with the President of International Republican Institute Daniel Twining and the Regional Program Director for Eurasia Stephen Nix in Washington DC on January 19, the Parliament’s press service reported.

At the meeting the sides discussed a number of issues relating to human rights and democracy. A talk was held over the legislative reforms of some spheres in Armenia. The sides highlighted the necessity of the joint continuous agenda aimed at democratic values.








