Prospects for the development of the wine industry discussed in a consultation chaired by PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prospects for the development of the wine industry were discussed at a consultation chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan presented the results of the research on promoting the development of wine production. He touched upon the statistics of the global and Armenian wine markets, trends, directions of development for 10 years, the volume of expected investments, target indicators, challenges and other issues.

Discussions were held on the opportunities and mechanisms of Armenian wine production, export, sales promotion. In the context of the development of winemaking, the successful implementation of other agricultural reforms and programs, including land reform, intensive gardening, etc. were highlighted. Details were also provided on the process of geographical indication of Armenian wines.

Summing up the discussion, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the interoperability of development strategies and programs of different branches of agriculture and their integration into the Government's Action Plan. The Prime Minister instructed to discuss the joint activities with the representatives of the sphere on the platform of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia taking into account the results of the consultation.