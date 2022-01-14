EU fully supports normalization process of Armenia-Turkey relations - Toivo Klaar

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar welcomes the news about the meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey in Moscow.

“Normalization of relations and opening of communications is an important objective that the European Union fully supports”, he said on Twitter.

The delegations of Armenia and Turkey arrived in Moscow, Russia, where the first meeting of the special envoys of the two countries will take place. Armenia’s special envoy for the dialogue process with Turkey is Ruben Rubinyan, and Turkey’s representative is former ambassador to US Serdar Kilic.