Armenian President to visit United Arab Emirates

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will pay a working visit to the United Arab Emirates on January 14, his Office said in a statement.

The President is expected to meet with the top leadership of the UAE. The discussions will focus on the current and prospective issues of the inter-state cooperation development agenda. The meetings will also cover the agreements which were reached during the previous meetings, but their implementation was slowed down because of COVID-19.

President Sarkissian will visit Masdar research center: the company has started its first investment program in Armenia’s renewable energy sector as a 200 MW power station is being constructed in the country. The respective agreement was reached during the Armenian President’s official visit to the UAE in 2019.

The President is going to discuss with the Masdar executives issues relating to the next stage of this program, new investments in alternative energy field, as well as partnership in the field of new technologies.

Armen Sarkissian then will discuss the cooperation in aviation, tourism and investment field with the leadership of the Emirate of Sharjah. They will also touch upon Armenia’s upcoming participation to the Sharjah Heritage Days cultural event as an honorary guest.

The Armenian President will also take part in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2022 forum. He will participate in the Youth4Sustainability forum on the sidelines of this big conference as a keynote speaker. Sarkissian will also attend a number of other events during the forum.