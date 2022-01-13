Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

New three-month military trainings for reservists to kick off on January 15

New three-month military trainings for reservists to kick off on January 15

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved today a decision calling the third round of three-month military trainings for reservists.

The trainings will kick off on January 15 and will last until April 15.

Privates, warrant officers and officers will be involved in trainings.

The trainings aim at improving the military skills of reservists.  

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]