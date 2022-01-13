New three-month military trainings for reservists to kick off on January 15
YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved today a decision calling the third round of three-month military trainings for reservists.
The trainings will kick off on January 15 and will last until April 15.
Privates, warrant officers and officers will be involved in trainings.
The trainings aim at improving the military skills of reservists.
