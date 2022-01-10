Armenian FM discusses the situation in Kazakhstan with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Polish FM Zbigniew Rau

YEREVAN, 10 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on January 10 had a phone call with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated his counterpart on the occasion of assuming the OSCE Chairmanship, assuring that Armenia will support as much as possible to the preservation of peace and stability in the OSCE responsibility zone.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan and Zbigniew Rau discussed the situation in Kazakhstan. Minister Mirzoyan presented the position of the Armenian side on this issue reflected in the announcement of January 6 of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.



The Armenian FM mentioned that according to the official application of Kazakhstan based on the treaty of Collective Security, Charter of the Organization, as well as on the Agreement of Peacekeeping activity the CSTO Collective Security Council made a decision to send peacekeepers with a limited period to Kazakhstan for the protection of strategic objects.



Referring to the regional security issues the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group. In this context Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the support of Poland as the chair of the OSCE to the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-chairs aimed at the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the conflict on the basis of prominent principles and elements.



The interlocutors made a reference also to the solution of urgent humanitarian issues, in particular the work done aimed at the return of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees.



